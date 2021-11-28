Heavy snow covered the landscape around the country on Sunday (28 November) after Storm Arwen barrelled into the UK, wreaking havoc with gusts of almost 100mph.

Lorries got stuck and plows were deployed in a number of areas as a result of heavy snowfall.

The Met Office has said the UK may see further snow and ice in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

Forecasters have warned the “coldest night of the season” is set to hit parts of the UK, with temperatures dropping to as low as -10C.