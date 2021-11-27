A man has been killed as snow and high winds have battered the UK since the arrival of Storm Arwen which is expected to last the weekend.

A driver was killed by a falling tree in County Antrim, Northern Ireland , after the Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for coastal areas in the northeast of the UK.

The red weather warning lasted from 3pm on Friday until 2am on Saturday, and was upgraded from amber and yellow warnings already in place.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here