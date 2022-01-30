Northern parts of UK brace for Storm Corrie after Storm Malik leaves 3 dead

Northern parts of the country are braced for Storm Corrie after three people died as a result of the severe damages caused by Storm Malik.

Storm Corrie, the second storm to hit the country in two days, is set to bring “very strong wind” and unsettled weather from Sunday (30 January).

An amber weather warning has been issued for the east coast of Scotland and the northeast of England by the Met Office.

The rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England are under a yellow warning as strong winds are expected to sweep the region.