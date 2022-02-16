Storm Dudley batters Blackpool as 90mph winds predicted across parts of UK

Storm Dudley arrives in the UK as strong winds batter the coastline in Blackpool and blow sand at Tynemouth Beach.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for high winds, effective across the country.

The storm may cause danger to life and “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs,” the forecaster warned.

Storm Eunice is set to follow on Friday, which could be even more damaging, with stronger winds than Dudley, heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions.

