Storm Dudley creates ‘rare’ round cloud phenomenon above Glasgow houses

Storm Dudley caused odd cloud formations to appear above the UK this week, leaving distinctive pouch-like shapes that many enjoyed sharing on social media.

In Glasgow, rare "round clouds" were seen above houses, which some people suggested "looked like a painting" in the sky.

The cloud phenomenon happened as 80mph winds lashed the country, leading to the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for the north of the UK.

In the wake of Storm Dudley, a rare red weather warning has been issued for parts of south-west England and south Wales.

