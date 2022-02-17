Storm Dudley: Flightpath of Manchester City’s jet from Lisbon diverted to Liverpool

Rail travellers across Britain face widespread delays and cancellations as the clear-up from Storm Dudley begins – with two major train operators warning against all travel on Friday because of Storm Eunice.

A Titan Airways plane carrying the Manchester City squad back from Lisbon forced to land at Liverpool after an attempt to touch down at Manchester was aborted.

The Boeing 757 then flew in a holding pattern for 30 minutes before diverting to the Merseyside airport.

Almost all ScotRail routes are currently subject to “major disruption”.

