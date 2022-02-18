Roof of Sennen Cove lifeboat station torn off by Storm Eunice

The roof of a lifeboat station in Cornwall has been torn off by strong Storm Eunice winds.

Sennen Cove, which houses the region’s most westerly lifeboat station, was battered by gusts of more than 80mph on Friday morning.

In footage shared by Smart Surf School, part of the roof can be seen stripped off the top of the building, having fallen onto the road below.

The adverse weather caused chaotic scenes across Cornwall, with a huge tree in the centre of Bude tumbling in strong winds.

