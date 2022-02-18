Alarming footage shows planes struggling to land at Heathrow as Storm Eunice hits the UK.

The government’s emergency Cobra committee is to convene for a second day in response to Storm Eunice, amid fears it could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.

The Met Office has taken the rare step of issuing two “red” weather warnings – in south Wales and southwest England, and in London and the southeast – meaning it is very likely that dangerous winds will pose a risk to life.

