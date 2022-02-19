Storm Eunice leaves hundreds of thousands without power

Hundreds of thousands of homes were left without power after Storm Eunice wreaked havoc through the country on Friday (18 February).

Around 60,000 customers are still facing the power outage in the South of England, 58,000 in the South East, 55,000 in the South West, 35,000 in Eastern England and about 15,000 in South Wales, ENA said.

Energy minister Greg Hands ensured that more than one million people have had their electricity restored.

He said in a tweet: “Electricity networks have worked throughout the night and this morning to restore power to homes across the UK.”