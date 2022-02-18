The roof of a building in Oxfordshire was ripped off by winds from Storm Eunice, falling onto the train tracks below.

Chiltern Railways confirmed that they had to temporarily suspend services as a result of debris on the tracks at Banbury.

Footage shared on social media shows the roof of a building being torn off and landing close to the platform.

Thankfully, it appears no one was waiting at the station when the roof crashed down.

Winds of over 80mph were recorded in some parts of the UK on Friday.

