Storm Eunice causes chaos and destruction across the UK with 90mph winds

Storm Eunice caused chaos and destruction across the UK on Friday (18 February), battering the nation with record-high winds.

At least four people have died as a result of the adverse weather, that saw trees and debris tumble down throughout the day.

Large parts of Britain were brought to a standstill, with major transport disruption and power outages across many regions in England.

The Met Office's ultra-rare “red” weather warnings for extremely strong winds have now elapsed – but Eunice’s impact is set to continue over the weekend.

