Storm Franklin to strike UK as amber warning issued by Met Office

Storm Franklin is set to hit the UK on Sunday as the Met Office has officially named the third storm to batter the nation in less than a week.

This is the first time the national forecaster has recorded three major storms in such quick succession since the naming system was introduced, said meteorologist Becky Mitchell.

She said: “This is the first time we have had three named storms within a week, and we started the storm naming system in 2015.

“We had Dudley on Wednesday, Eunice on Friday and Franklin today.”