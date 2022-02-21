Amateur footage shows pilots battling the extreme winds of Storm Franklin while landing at Birmingham Airport.

Jamie Cooper captured the hair-raising footage on Monday morning (21/02) at Birmingham Airport, UK.

The treacherous weather conditions have caused hundreds of flights to be delayed or cancelled, with travel agencies urging the public to only travel if necessary.

Storm Franklin comes just a few days after Storm Eunice, one of the worst storms in British history.

The severe weather has claimed the lives of three people and caused unbelievable damage to residential and commercial buildings.

