A car was damaged by a fallen tree after high winds and wet weather hit Liverpool.

Britons have been warned to brace for strengthening winds and lashing rain as Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power.

It’s the third storm to strike in four days, causing more damage and disruption.

There has been severe flooding in Northern Ireland, and people in Manchester and Yorkshire have had to flee their homes.

