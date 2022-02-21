Shocking footage shows the aftermath of a house hit by a tree in Leicestershire after Storm Franklin hit the UK.

Storm Franklin has sparked evacuations in parts of the UK and caused widespread rush-hour travel disruption, with train operators warning customers not to travel amid gale-force winds and flooding.

Rivers have burst their banks, stranded residents have been rescued by boat, and a railway station has been left looking like a Venetian canal.

Northern Ireland has been badly affected, and people in Manchester and Yorkshire have had to flee their homes.

