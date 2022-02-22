Storm Franklin batters UK with high winds and flooding, causing rush-hour delays

Storm Franklin continues to batter Britain with strong winds and rain, power cuts and travel chaos as two “danger to life” flood warnings were issued on Monday (21 February).

Towns in the Midlands, the north of England and Wales were inundated, with cars submerged by the water and stranded motorists having to be rescued.

Several rivers threatened to burst their banks and streets were flooded in Shropshire, Yorkshire and Powys.

Residents in those areas have been told to expect flooding on Tuesday.