Storm Ida turned New York basement apartments into death traps, with 13 people dying in flooded homes they were unable to escape.

Housing experts say there are up to 300,000 illegal basement dwellings in the city that do not conform to safety codes, often without proper drainage or escape routes.

Many of the people who live in them are on low income, unable to afford anywhere else.

New York does not have a record of the exact number of illegal basement apartments, but governor Kathy Hochul has vowed to "find answers."