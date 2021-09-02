Storm Ida brought a rare tornado to New Jersey as it made its way up the US Atlantic coast, bringing torrential rain and severe flooding with it.

In the above video, you can see a man driving his car when he realises there is a tornado in the process of causing havoc on the not-too-distant horizon.

He utters several expletives before deciding to turn his vehicle around – and head back in the direction he came from.

The US National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado and social media posts showed homes being reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill.