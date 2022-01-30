House roof blown off in Gateshead after Storm Malik sweeps across north of UK

The roof of a terrace house in Gateshead has been blown off as Storm Malik swept across the north of the UK.

Two people died after being hit by falling trees caused by high winds on Saturday, with gusts of up to 90mph forecast later this weekend.

Aerial footage captures the damage caused to one property in the town of Gateshead after the weather ripped the roof off a building, leaving shattered tiles on the ground.

More disruption is expected when a second storm - Corrie - hits on Sunday.

