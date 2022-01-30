A man has said he is “very lucky” to be alive after being pulled from a van crushed by a tree that fell in Storm Malik’s strong winds.

Richard Nutter was getting changed in the back of the vehicle after a bike ride in Apperley Bridge, Bradford, when the tree came down on top of it.

He was initially trapped, but his friend Lee Warriner managed to pull him out of the wreckage.

Mr Nutter escaped with cuts and bruises after the incident, telling the BBC afterward that he was “a very lucky man”.

