Nine-year-old boy and woman killed by falling trees as Storm Malik batters UK

A nine-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman have been killed by falling trees as strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK.

Police were called to Hollington Road, Winnothdale at 1 pm on Saturday after reports that a tree had fallen on a boy and a man.

Both people involved were taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A spokesman said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a nine-year-old boy passed away.

“The boy’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers. The man remains in hospital."