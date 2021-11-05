Watch live as Ahmaud Arbery murder trial begins

You can watch live as opening statements are expected to be given in the murder trial of three Georgia men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery .

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed while he was out jogging in the coastal town of Satilla Shores in February of last year.

None of the three men involved were charged until eyewitness footage was made public months later, shortly before the murder of George Floyd, prompting widespread protests in the US .