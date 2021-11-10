Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues in Kenosha

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged with killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Kenosha last year, continues on Wednesday (10 November).

Mr Rittenhouse, now 18 years old, was 17 when he fatally shot Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum after police had dispersed crowds following the protest against racial injustice in the US .

Rittenhouse also wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during the incident, with the victim saying he felt he was “going to die” during the shooting.