Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is giving her daily briefing with members from the media as President Biden prepares to visit Scotland for the upcoming Cop26 climate conference.

National Security Advisor Jake Sulivan has said that the president will be “on track” to deliver on his promises to make the US a world leader in fighting the climate crisis when he arrives for the summit in Glasgow.

Biden is due to make one of the key addresses at the conference after putting the environment at the centre of his agenda.