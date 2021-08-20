The Streatham terror attack unfolded on a busy south London high street in February 2020.

Sudesh Amman stabbed two members of the public after stealing a knife from a discount store and was then shot dead by an undercover police officer in an attack that lasted just 62-seconds.

CCTV footage captured the final moments of Amman’s life, as he left his probation hostel before walking towards Streatham High Road.

The 20-year-old was seen emerging from the shop and running down the street as an officer gives chase before body-cam footage later shows his prone body on the ground.