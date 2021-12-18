Street race organiser drives into oncoming traffic during high-speed police chase

Shocking footage shows a street race organiser driving on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic as he tried to evade officers during a high-speed police chase.

Dramatic CCTV shows Asad Islam speeding off on the wrong side of the dual carriageway where he collided with another car.

Islam, said to be a regular organiser of boy racer meetings, was a disqualified driver at the time.

He was jailed for 12 months and further disqualified from driving for three years and six months at Birmingham Crown Court on December 8.

