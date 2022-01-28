MP thanks Strictly Come Dancing's deaf contestant for raising awareness

Labour MP Rosie Cooper has thanked Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis in the House of Commons for raising awareness of British Sign Language (BSL) during her performances on the BBC One programme.

The government has backed a bill that will make British Sign Language (BSL) a recognised language, pledging to improve accessibility for deaf people.

The Private Member’s Bill introduced by Mrs Cooper calls for the use of BSL when making public service announcements and encourages other service providers to do the same.

