Strike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in February

The UK is braced for even more strike action in the coming weeks, with teachers, rail workers, university staff, and civil servants among just some of those staging walkouts.

1 February is arguably one of the worst days affected, with 70,000 staff from 150 universities striking, along with 100,000 civil servants, workers from 14 train operators, and eligible members of the National Education Union (NEU).

The government is still not taking the desired action by unions, and this pattern of events could continue for months.

