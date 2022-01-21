Nine-year-old student 'forced' to eat food out of bin by headteacher and dinner lady

Surveillance video captures a nine-year-old Ohio elementary school student being forced to eat from a bin after throwing away unwanted food.

Last month, 19 News in Cleveland reported that Jared Klebanow, the lawyer representing the girl’s family, filed a federal civil lawsuit against the school district, alleging that a lunchroom monitor at Palm Elementary School removed a waffle from the garbage and forced the child to eat it.

The footage was released by Lorain City Schools following a public records request capturing the incident on camera.

Both the employee and the school’s principal were fired following an internal investigation.

