The city of Los Angeles celebrated US Independence Day with a stunning fireworks display, lighting up the night sky above the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The venue, in the suburb of Pasadena, hosted the 95th annual “AmericaFest” and this year’s event celebrated the country’s “perseverance” and also featured tributes to the landing of NASA’s rover on Mars.

More than a ton (907kg) of fireworks are said to have been detonated during the display that lasted around 30 minutes, with the stadium welcoming back patriotic visitors after 2020’s virtual-only festival.