Headcam footage has captured a stunning wingsuit jump in the Swiss Alps.

Former Royal Marine Tim Howell began his flight from a perilously-high launch point above Interlaken, Switzerland and he can be heard saying “three, two, one, see ya!” before leaping off the cliff.

He then glides over stunning scenery, landing smoothly on the ground shortly after pulling his parachute.

The area Howell was flying through is actually a “no pull” zone, meaning he needed to carefully time the moment to release his parachute, adding to the danger of his experience.