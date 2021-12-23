Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland ‘cannot act rashly’ with Omicron variant

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, has warned against acting "rashly" in response to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Speaking to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon added that doing so would risk a "really counter-productive effect" of making the current situation "longer rather than shorter". "When even the authors are saying, 'don't get carried away yet with what these studies are telling you', then I think we should listen," she said.

