Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, has apologised for the “extreme frustration” faced by members of the public when using the country’s vaccine passport app. The app, which was made available on Thursday, allows individuals to demonstrate their Covid vaccination status, but “many” found the app was could not locate their medical records. “I know this caused extreme frustration for users who wanted to download the app as quickly as possible, and also for businesses and events organisers ... I apologise for that,” said Ms Sturgeon, adding that the issue was with the NHS systems accessed by the app.