Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to stay at home for New Year’s Eve

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to stay at home for New Year’s Eve after a record number of Covid cases were recorded.

On Tuesday, 15,849 people across Scotland tested positive for coronavirus, with a further 80 people being admitted to hospital.

As the Omicron variant continues to spread, Ms Sturgeon has urged the public to stay home as much as possible over the next two weeks - including on New Year’s Eve.

“Stay at home right now more than normal and reduce your contact as much as possible, even over Hogmanay,” she said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.