Nicola Sturgeon has said that a majority for the Scottish National Party (SNP) at Holyrood was always going to be a “very, very long shot”, after early election results suggested swings to Labour and the Conservatives in Scotland’s key seats. Despite this, the first minister, who was re-elected in her Glasgow Southside constituency, said she was “extremely happy” that her party was on course for a fourth term in government. The SNP have argued that winning the most seats in the Scottish Parliament would strengthen its mandate for another referendum on Scottish independence.