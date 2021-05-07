Independent TV

Liam O'Dell

Sturgeon says SNP majority ‘has always been a very, very long shot’

Nicola Sturgeon has said that a majority for the Scottish National Party (SNP) at Holyrood was always going to be a “very, very long shot”, after early election results suggested swings to Labour and the Conservatives in Scotland’s key seats. Despite this, the first minister, who was re-elected in her Glasgow Southside constituency, said she was “extremely happy” that her party was on course for a fourth term in government. The SNP have argued that winning the most seats in the Scottish Parliament would strengthen its mandate for another referendum on Scottish independence.

