Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, has shut down reports that her government is considering a short 'circuit breaker' lockdown, as the country sees a surge in coronavirus cases. Speaking on Friday, Sturgeon said her job is to take "any decisions" necessary to keep people safe.

"We are currently watching closely to see ... to what extent we might start to see significant increase in serious illness and obviously in people being hospitalised."Some of the speculation you might be reading in the media is not accurate - for example, we are not currently considering a circuit breaker lockdown," she said.