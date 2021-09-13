Nicola Sturgeon seeks cooperation from the UK government over a second Scottish Independence referendum by the end of 2023.

Sturgeon told the online SNP party conference: "As we emerged from this pandemic, decisions fall to be made that will shape Scotland for decades to come.

“We must decide who should be making those decisions - people here in Scotland or governments we don't vote for at Westminster."

"In the spirit of co-operation, I hope the Scottish and UK governments can reach an agreement as we did in 2014 to allow the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland to be heard," she added.