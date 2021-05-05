Nicola Sturgeon has criticised Boris Johnson’s reported plans to build a new £200m Royal Yacht as “ludicrous” – and said it only serves as a distraction from the Tory sleaze in recent days.

“The only reason Boris Johnson has been talking about this is to try to distract attention from the sleaze that is swirling around him and his government,” Sturgeon said.

“It is one more reason why Boris Johnson should not be the guy making the decisions about the future of Scotland,” the SNP leader concluded.