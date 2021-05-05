Douglas Ross has claimed that Nicola Sturgeon is ready and willing to hold an “illegal” referendum if Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to agree to another vote on Scottish independence.

The Scottish Tory leader made the claims during a debate before the local elections in Scotland. Ross said: “She will take her eye off the ball for Scotland’s recovery ... and seek to hold another independence referendum.”

Sturgeon has denied the claims Ross made, and accused him of “smears and mistruths”.