The military chief of Sudan's transitional government vowed that a new government will hold elections after protests erupted in Sudan against an apparent coup.

Sudan’s prime minister, members of the country’s cabinet and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers, as the armed forces fanned out across Khartoum and the internet and phone lines were disrupted.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover.

Sign up to our newsletter here.