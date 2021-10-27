A video posted on social media appears to show Sudanese security forces opening fire on protesters on the road leading to Khartoum airport on Monday.

Sudan’s military staged an attempted coup on Monday, with soldiers arresting the prime minister and cabinet members and taking them to undisclosed locations, while declaring a state of emergency.

Seven people were shot dead and 140 injured during the ensuing protests, according to a health ministry official quoted by Reuters.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here