Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets on Thursday in the capital of Khartoum denouncing the country’s military rulers who were behind the October coup.

Sudan's newly reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday ordered a halt to sackings and a review of all appointments made after his detention in last month's military coup.

Top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had grabbed power and detained Hamdok on October 25 but, following international condemnation and mass protests, reinstated the premier last Sunday.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here