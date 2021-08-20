A senior counter-terrorism officer has reminded the public that the threat to the UK from terrorists is "very real", after an inquest ruled that an attacker in Streatham was lawfully killed by police last year. Sudesh Amman, 20, stole a knife from a discount store in the London before stabbing two members of the public. He was shot dead by officers in a terrorist incident which lasted just 62 seconds.

Dean Haydon, from the Metropolitan Police, said: "This is a timely reminder that the terrorist threat is very real and ... has not gone away."