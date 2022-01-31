Sue Gray’s report into the government’s lockdown-breaking gatherings has been published.

The inquiry blasted “failures of leadership and judgement” both in No 10 and the Cabinet Office, revealing “excessive” drinking in the workplace against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Ms Gray’s heavily-redacted report claims that 16 events fell within her investigation’s remit and 12 of those are now being investigated by the Met Police.

The 12-page document also suggested the lockdown gatherings represented a “serious failure” and are “difficult to justify”.

