Suella Braverman lands in Rwanda for first visit after asylum deal

Suella Braverman landed in Rwanda on Saturday, 18 March, for her first visit to the country since the controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to the country was signed.

The asylum plan was introduced by the previous home secretary Priti Patel in a bid to deter small boat crossings, however it remains involved in a £140m legal battle.

Ms Braverman is visiting Kigali with media representatives from publications such as the Daily Mail, GB News, and The Daily Telegraph. The BBC, The Independent, the i, Daily Mirror and The Guardian were not invited.

