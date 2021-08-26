A suspected suicide bombing has taken place outside Kabul airport amid the evacuations of thousands of people, the Pentagon has said.

While the number of casualties remains unclear, a UK Ministry of Defence source told the BBC there was, so far, no record of British casualties.

Footage, believed to be filmed moments after the explosion, captures casualties being carried out of emergency service vehicles and into hospitals.

Another captures a bloodied man with his head wrapped in bandages.

Crowds gathered outside the gates of Kabul airport were asked by Western Officials to leave the area following warnings of an imminent and unspecified terrorist attack.