Gun battle heard in Ukraine city of Sumy

Gunbattle has broken out in the capital of Sumy Oblast in north-eastern Ukraine, chilling footage captures.

Footage reveals blazing fires tearing through the city of Sumy as gunfire echos in the background.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered a full military mobilisation on Thursday as the country fronted a large-scale invasion by Russian soldiers.

Russian forces later took Chernobyl in the later hours of the evening and closed in on the capital city of Kyiv early this morning (Friday).

Around 137 people have died and 316 were injured less than one day into Putin’s assault.

