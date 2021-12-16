Nasa Solar Probe ‘touches’ Sun during historic pass through star’s atmosphere

Footage captures the Parker Solar Probe "touching' the Sun during a historic pass through the star's atmosphere.

Nasa described the first time a spacecraft has flown through the outer atmosphere of the Sun as a "historic moment".

Footage captures the Parker Solar Probe dipping for just a short while into a region around the blazing star that scientists call the corona.

The probe Parker withstood intense heat and radiation but gathered new insights on how the Sun works.

Parker is one of the most audacious missions ever carried out by Nasa.

