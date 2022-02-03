Chancellor Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile claims about Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, saying he “wouldn’t have said it”.

“I wouldn’t have said it and I’m glad the PM clarified what he meant,” Mr Sunak said during Wednesday's press conference.

This comes after Boris Johnson’s director of policy has quit following the PM’s attempted smear of Keir Starmer over Jimmy Savile’s crimes, in what a former No 10 staffer has already described as “a huge loss” to the government.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here