GOP candidate films Super Bowl ad showing him shooting at Democrats

An Arizona Senate candidate is drawing fire for filming a television advertisement in which he is depicted in an armed confrontation with the husband of a former House member who was shot in the head during a 2011 assassination attempt.

Arizona businessman Jim Lamon on Thursday released the incendiary advertisement, which shows him in a “showdown” with an actor depicting his opponent, Senator Mark Kelly, as well as actors playing President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr Kelly is running for re-election to a full term this year.

